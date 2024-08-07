Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 1,796,356 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 293,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CABA opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

