Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 3,800 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 447.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

ARCH stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.64. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.84.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

