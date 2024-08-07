Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

