Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 41.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.