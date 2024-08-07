Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $720,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CPB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

