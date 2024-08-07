Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $748,000 Stock Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Cytek Biosciences worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CTKB opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $737.75 million, a PE ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

