Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $778,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Paycom Software by 490.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,386,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,787 shares of company stock worth $9,355,092 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

