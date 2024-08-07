Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $869,000 Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Incyte were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,715,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,120,000 after acquiring an additional 196,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,940,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,514,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $123,253,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 424,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.78.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

