Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 119,890 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8,576.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JBLU opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

