Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 346.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $2,874,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BL opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 191.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

