Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.21% of Smith Douglas Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

NYSE:SDHC opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

