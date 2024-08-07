Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 159,583 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159,583 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,010,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $212.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $219.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.