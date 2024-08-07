Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,721 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 17,721 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Perficient were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

PRFT stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

