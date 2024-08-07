Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 471 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

CHRW stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

