Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 475 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

