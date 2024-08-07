Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 524 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.