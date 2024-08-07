Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 534 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

