Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 580 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.70.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

