Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 686 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,183,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,997,000 after purchasing an additional 914,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,738,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,382,000 after purchasing an additional 903,165 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,995,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,119,000 after purchasing an additional 514,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000.

CDAY stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,765.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

