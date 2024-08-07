Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 962 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

