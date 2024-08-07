Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,785 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

