Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Up 11.4%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 4,477,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,701,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

About Technology Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.