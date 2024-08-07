TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $3.97. TechPrecision shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 14,623 shares traded.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

About TechPrecision

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.