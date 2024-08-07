TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on T. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.58.

TSE:T opened at C$22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$20.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.44. The stock has a market cap of C$33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

