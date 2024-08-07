Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern University purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $491,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $1,333,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $18,294,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $54,289,000.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
