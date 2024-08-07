Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TS. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TS

Tenaris Price Performance

TS stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.