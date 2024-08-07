Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

TS opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

