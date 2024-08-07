Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

