Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teradata by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

