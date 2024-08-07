Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Teradata updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

TDC opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

