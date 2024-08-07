Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Teradata updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.