Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.15, but opened at $24.75. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Teradata shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 81,952 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.