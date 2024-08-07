Terex Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years. Terex has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Terex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

