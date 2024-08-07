Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TERN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

