Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after buying an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 712,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

