Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.80.

TTEK stock opened at $227.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $234.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.04.

Shares of Tetra Tech are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,623,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,459,000 after buying an additional 144,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $135,897,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $96,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.



Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

