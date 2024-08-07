TETRA Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.