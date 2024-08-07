TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Shares Up 7.1%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 37,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 275,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.27.
TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter.
TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
