TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Shares Up 7.1%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 37,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 275,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

TH International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.27.

Get TH International alerts:

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TH International

About TH International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TH International Limited ( NASDAQ:THCH Free Report ) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 3.19% of TH International worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.