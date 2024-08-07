The Charles Schwab Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of SCHW opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,570,869. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

