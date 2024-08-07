The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $144,844,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $135,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $165.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

