The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,516.00 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $12,516.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,781,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,579.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,903 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $112,737.02.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,371 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $370,620.49.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,571 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $227,515.68.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
NYSE GRX opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
