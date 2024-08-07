The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,288 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The GEO Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

