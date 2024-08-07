The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Bank of America

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $130.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,900,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.