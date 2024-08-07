The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Marcus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.
Marcus Stock Performance
Shares of MCS stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. Marcus has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCS. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
