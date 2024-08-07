The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (MAAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 16th

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAAL opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.61. Marketing Alliance has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

About Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

