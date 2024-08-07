The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 232,949 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

