The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $654.0 million-$694.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.2 million.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.32 million, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

