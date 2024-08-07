The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,281,665.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.