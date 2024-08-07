The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO R. Alexandra Keith Sells 3,373 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $396.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.50.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,134,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $228,212,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.