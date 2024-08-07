The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPFG

The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 1.8 %

About The Property Franchise Group

LON TPFG opened at GBX 462.22 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £288.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,101.01 and a beta of 0.34. The Property Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.59 ($5.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

(Get Free Report)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.