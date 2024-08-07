The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
