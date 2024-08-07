The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Up 1.8 %

LON TPFG opened at GBX 462.22 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £288.10 million, a PE ratio of 2,101.01 and a beta of 0.34. The Property Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 467.59 ($5.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 439.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

